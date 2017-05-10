Frank's Barbecue Sauces for the Grill

Barbecue Sauces Ingredients:

Lemon Steak Sauce for Burgers

1/3 cup A-1 steak sauce

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground

1 teaspoon Frank Davis Beef Seasoning

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions:

In small bowl, combine steak sauce, lemon peel, garlic, pepper, and olive oil; brush on both sides of steaks. Grill steaks over medium heat on each side until done, brushing with sauce occasionally. serve immediately.

Grilled London Broil Sauce

3 teaspoons Frank Davis Grill-N-Broil Seasoning

1/2 cup Blue Plate or Hellmann's mayonnaise

1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoon prepared Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In large shallow dish combine mayonnaise, soy sauce, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, ginger and pepper. Add steak, turning to coat. 2. Cover; chill several hours or overnight. 3. Grill or broil about 6 inches from source of heat, turning once, 25 to 30 minutes or until desired doneness. 4. Slice diagonally across grain.

Grilled Honey-Garlic Pork Tenderloin or Ribs

3 teaspoons Frank Davis Pork Seasoning

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

3/4 cup prepared hickory flavored barbecue sauce

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar tablespoon dry sherry

2 cloves garlic, minced - minced

Combine marinade ingredients and pour over chops in heavy plastic bag, seal. Refrigerate 4-24 hours. Prepare covered grill with drip pan in center banked by medium-hot coals. Remove chops from marinade, reserve marinade. Grill chops 12-15 minutes, turning once and basting occasionally with reserved marinade. Discard remaining marinade.

Portabella & Sheepshead Sauce

3/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 bottle Italian Balsamic Vinegar Dressing (purchased)

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

2 cloves fresh garlic, pressed

2 teaspoons Frank Davis Sprinkling Spice or Vegetable Seasoning

3 dashes Frank Davis Garlic Hot Sauce

In a medium-size mixing bowl combine all the ingredients and whisk them until fully blended (or emulsify them together with a pole blender). Heavily brush the sauce over the Portabellas or Sheepshead. Then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and allow to marinate for at least an hour.Brush on the sauce occasionally as the mushrooms or fish grills.

Cranberry-Barbecued Chicken Wing Sauce

1 can jellied cranberry sauce (8 ounce size)

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons prepared Creole mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3 teaspoons Frank Davis Garlic Hot Sauce

Place chicken wings in shallow glass dish. Mix remaining ingredients in 1-quart saucepan. Heat over low Heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth; pour over chicken. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Remove chicken from marinade; reserve marinade. Cover and grill chicken 5 to 6 inches from medium coals 20 to 35 minutes, turning and brushing 2 or 3 times with marinade, until done.

