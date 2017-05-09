boudinandpotatoes.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Frank's Boudin and Potatoes

2 black cast iron grill pans

1 small can Pam Spray

1 stick melted butter

1 pastry brush, 2-inch size

2 pounds boudin links

2 sheets heavy duty aluminum foil

First, position your grill pans directly over the two largest burners on your stovetop. Then spray them both liberally with the Pam. When that's been done, turn on the fire to medium high to let the pans pre-heat.

Meanwhile, using the pastry brush, liberally 'paint' the boudin links with the melted butter and set them into the grill pans crosswise to get the best grill marks on the casings.

When they're in position, crinkle the foil and place the sheets tightly over the pans to form a 'bonnet.' This will help the links brown evenly.

Every now and then (like maybe every 5 minutes), remove the bonnet and rotate the links a quarter turn, replacing it after each rotation.

You'll know when the boudin is done when the links take on a beautiful bronzed color and the casing begins to turn crispy.

Of course, when the casing starts to split, the boudin is ready to eat!

Hint: To make the casings even more crispy than normal, brush the links with the butter upon every rotation in the skillet. Eat piping hot!

POTATOES

I bet it never occurred to you to 'smoke' your potatoes. Yes smoke your potatoes! The end result is the earthiest tasting potatoes (with a perfect texture) you could ever imagine. You got to try these!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 large Stovetop Smoker (Camerons recommended)

1 can Pam Spray

3 medium-large baking potatoes

3 medium-small sweet potatoes (yams)

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 sticks melted butter

1 medium-large pastry brush, 2-inch size

3 tablespoons Frank Davis or Cajun/Creole seasoning

2 cups sour cream

Here's what you do:

First, wash your potatoes under cold running water, being careful to remove all traces of mud from the spuds.

Then with a sharp knife, cut them either crosswise or lengthwise into 1/2 to 3/4 size slices.

Yes leave the skins on.

Now place the wire smoker rack into the drip pan and spray it liberally with Pam.

Next, put about 2 heaping tablespoons of either oak or hickory wood chips on the floor of the smoker, right in the center.

Then fill up your smoker rack with the potato slices (attempt to get the entire batch in a single layer).

At this point, season the slices well brush them down with both the olive oil and the butter and liberally sprinkle them with the Cajun/Creole seasonings.

Place the smoker unit over medium heat.

When the chips begin to give off wisps of smoke, cover the unit tightly with the sliding top and smoke the potatoes for about 45 minutes.

Occasionally, if you prefer, you can slide the cover back and brush the slices down again with the melted butter.

The potatoes are ready to eat when they fluff up when pierced with a dinner fork.

I recommend you serve them right out of the smoker, slathered with even more butter and a large dollop of sour cream.

This could very well become your favorite way to fix and serve potatoes.

