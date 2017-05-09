frittata7.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Frank's Cheese & Crawfish Frittatas

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil plus 4 tablespoons sweet cream butter

1/2 cup yellow or purple onion, finely diced

1/2 cup bell pepper (red, yellow, or red), finely diced

1/2 cup fresh mushrooms, rough cut

2/3 cup crawfish tails, pre-cooked and peeled

2/3 cup finely chopped cooked and sauteed shrimp

1 teaspoon Frank Davis Sprinkling Spice

3/4 teaspoon Frank Davis Sicilian Seasoning

Salt and coarse ground black pepper to taste

6 whole eggs, well beaten

4 egg whites, well beaten

8 tablespoons bottled water

3/4 cup Italian Cheese Mix, freshly shredded

1/2 cup mild Cheddar cheese, freshly shredded

1 large jar Sal & Judy's Marinara Sauce

These are what are called your 'baseline ingredients.' Regardless of the kind of frittata you make, you will have to start with these ingredients. The primary 'Lenten signature ingredients' shrimp, crab, crawfish, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, pasta, cheese, smoked salmon, or whatever else you like are added once the baseline is in place.

So let's say you wanted to make a crawfish frittata all you'd need to add to the baseline is cooked crawfish tails (of course, you could drop in any combination of things you like with the crawfish tails). And this is how the recipe would come together.

In a 10 or 12-inch non-stick skillet heat the olive oil or the butter until it begins to sizzle. Then drop in and saute the onions, the bell peppers, and the mushrooms until they just begin to caramelize (turn a light brown). Then when the veggies are ready, put in your crawfish tails and cook them until they begin to curl slightly.

Of course, while all this is happening, you should crack the eggs in a large mixing bowl, sprinkle on a little salt and black pepper to taste (along with the Sprinkling Spice and the Sicilian Seasoning), pour in the water, and shake on the Parmesan. Then whip the eggs and the seasonings to a froth!

Then when the crawfish/onions/bell pepper/mushroom mix is beautifully combined, pour in the whipped eggs, lower the fire to medium, agitate the pan until the eggs settle evenly, and cook them for about 4 to 6 minutes or until they begin to brown very lightly around the perimeter.

When the bottom side of the frittata is done, place a dinner plate upside down in the skillet. Then flip the skillet and the frittata over into the plate, put the skillet back on the fire, slide the frittata off the plate back into the skillet, liberally and evenly sprinkle on the cheddar cheese, and cook the other side of the frittata for another 4 minutes or so. When it's finally ready and has risen in volume, serve it hot or cold, sprinkled over the top with a little extra Parmesan and sloshed with a little warm marinara sauce.

==========

Chef's Notes:

1. In Italy, true frittatas are traditionally served cold for lunch. Wives make them early in the morning, wrap them up, and the men take them with them and slice them into wedges for the midday meal.



2. How big a frittata can you make? One as big as you can flip over onto a plate without making a mess in the kitchen.



3. You can make spaghetti frittatas, sundried tomato frittatas, Chorizo frittatas, spinach frittatas, salami frittatas, anchovy frittatas. . .in fact, I can't imagine a signature ingredient you could not fashion into a frittata salmon, poached redfish, roasted garlic, eggplant, proscuitto, ham, shredded potatoes, avocados, green onions, chives, Polish sausage, whew!--the list goes on!



4. Here's a 'Chef's Secret' Never add milk to a scrambled egg mixture if your intentions are to make either an omelet or a frittata. Milk tends to toughen the egg. Instead, add 1 tablespoon of bottled water for every egg you whip. The water expands the egg and makes it light. Just a little something I thought you'd want to know.



5. If you'd prefer to use a prepared mirapoix instead of chopping each seasoning vegetable independently, simply buy one of the mirapoix containers from the produce department at your favorite supermarket and substitute the mix for all the individual ingredients.



6. The Italian cheese mix is a prepared combination of Asiago, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses.

Frank's Alternate Oven Method for Baked Eggs

=======================

1/2 cup flour

1 cup milk

2 TB butter, melted

6 eggs

1 cup grated cheddar cheese + 1 cup Italian cheese mixture



First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and position the rack so that it sets dead center. In the meantime, line a 15 x 10 x 1 sheet pan with heavy duty aluminum foil. Then generously coat the foil with non-stick cooking spray. Next, whip together until smooth the flour, milk, butter and eggs in an ample container.

Then pour the omelet mixture carefully into the prepared pan, agitate it until it becomes level, and bake it until the eggs set, which should take about 15 to 18 minutes. When it's done, remove the pan from the oven and immediately sprinkle on the cheddar and Italian cheeses.

Finally, starting at the narrow end of the pan, and using the foil, lift and roll the omelet 'jelly roll style.'

Then wrap the rolled omelet with foil and return it to a warm oven for a few minutes. When you're ready to serve, uncover the omelet and cut it into 1-1/2 inch slices.

This concoction serves about 4 people.

Baked Eggs N'Awlins Style

======================

3 medium potatoes peeled and coarsely shredded

1 medium onion, chopped to about 1/2-inch dice

1 green or red (or mixed) pepper, chopped to 1/2 inch diced

3 cloves finely chopped garlic



First off, in a heavy 12-inch anodized skillet saute the shredded potatoes in the olive oil. Then add the onions, peppers and garlic and continue to cook the mixture over a medium-high heat tossing frequently until everything is wilted and tender. In the meantime, season the mix to taste with salt and black pepper (or liberally shake on some Frank Davis Sprinkling Spice). Be sure the vegetables are evenly distributed across the bottom of the pan.



6 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup of milk

1/3 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Salt and pepper

Now, using a wire whisk, beat the fresh eggs with the whole milk until they turn frothy and pour the basic froth over the vegetables. Then immediately christen the omelet with cheese, slide the skillet onto the center rack in a preheated 400 degree oven, and dry roast the omelet until the eggs set and puff ever so slightly (somewhat like a souffle); but be extremely careful not to allow the eggs to burn.

Now when you're ready to eat, loosen the bottom of the omelet with a pie spatula, flip it out of the skillet onto a serving platter, and transfer it back into the skillet and into the oven to heat all the way through. I suggest you serve this omelet frittata by cutting it into pie-style wedges and dishing it up with hot, butter, peewee rolls.

This quantity of ingredients should serve 4 nicely.

© 2017 WWL-TV