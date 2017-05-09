Frank's Classic Shrimp and Grits

031610frank.jpg (Photo: WWL)

This is the N’Awlins version of this popular Lenten dish. And if you investigate origins a little you’ll find that my recipe borrows a tad from both the South Carolina and Georgia recipes.

THE SHRIMP

1-1/2 pounds Louisiana shrimp, peeled, butter-flied, and deveined

1 heaping tablespoon Frank Davis Seafood Seasoning

1-1/2 teaspoons Hungarian paprika

1-1/2 teaspoons Frank Davis Sicilian Seasoning

Freshly-ground black pepper to taste



THE GRITS

2 cup seafood stock

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup Quick Cooking Grits

1-1/2 teaspoons tomato paste

1/2 cup heavy cream or Half-N-Half

3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded



THE TOPPING SAUCE

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/3 cup yellow onions, finely chopped

1/2 cup celery, finely minced

3 large cloves garlic, freshly minced

3 teaspoons all purpose flour

1/2 cup seafood stock

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

1/4 cup Italian parsley, freshly minced

1/2 cup green onions (scallions), thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon Frank Davis Garlic Hot Sauce



Start off by taking the shrimp and placing them in a small mixing bowl.



Then, in another small bowl or a 2-cup measuring cup combine well the seafood seasoning, the paprika, the Sicilian seasoning, and the black pepper and sprinkle the mixture over the shrimp, thoroughly tossing them over and over on themselves until they are well coated with the seasoning.



Now set the shrimp aside to marinate.



Next, pour the seafood stock into a heavy 3-quart saucepan and bring it to a full, rolling boil.



At this point, slowly add the grits to the pot (along with the butter) and whisk them continuously over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes.

Then add in the tomato paste, the cream, and the cheddar cheese and continue to cook and whisk for 2-3 minutes more or until the grits become very creamy and thick.

You can even whisk in a little extra butter at this stage if you'd like to. Place the grits in an oven-proof bowl inside the oven at 200 degrees to keep warm.



Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet, melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.

Then drop in the onions, the celery, and the garlic and saute everything together, stirring continually, until the mixture becomes tender crisp (this should take about a minute or two).

When the veggies are ready, increase the heat to 'high,' drop in the pre-seasoned shrimp a handful at a time, and cook just until they turn pink and tender, about 2 to 3 minutes (depending upon the size of the shrimp).

Do not overcook or your shrimp will become rubbery. When they're done, remove them from the pan, place them in a clean bowl, and set them aside.



With the pan still on the stove, all that's left is to add the flour to the residual pan drippings and whisk it to make the base of a roux.



Now cook the roux gently over medium-low heat for about 10 minutes until it turns medium-tan in color.

Finally, whisk in the seafood stock and the cream, cook the mixture over high heat until it begins to thicken, and whisk in the Worcestershire and hot sauce,



When you're ready to eat, serve the shrimp on a generous bed of grits, topped with the shrimp and the roux sauce. Garnish with minced parsley, thinly sliced green onions, and a dash of garlic hot sauce.,



Laissez les bon temps rouler, y'all!

