Frank's Ever-Famous Fried Baby-Back Ribs

2 slabs of baby back ribs, silver skin removed and cut crosswise

1 large bottle Italian Salad Dressing for marinating

2 cups mixed seasoning vegetables, very finely chopped

1-1/2 cup all purpose flour, sifted

1-1/2 cup cornstarch

3 teaspoons Frank Davis Pork Seasoning

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons paprika

48 ounces extra virgin olive oil for frying

1 small package pork breakfast sausages, chopped

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup mixed dredging flour for a roux

1 cup mixed seasoning vegetables

Canned chicken stock as needed for gravy

1/2 cup Italian parsley, minced

2 dozen baked biscuits

1 stick butter for spreading

First, lay out the ribs on the countertop, rounded side down, and remove the silver skin from the back side of each slab. Then with a sharp knife cut the entire slab into 'single ribs' and place them into a large plastic or Tupperware container.

When they're all in the container, pour a large bottle of Italian salad dressing and the 2 cups of minced seasoning vegetables over them, put the lid on the container, and toss the ribs back and forth and upside down to totally and completely coat each one. Then place the container on the countertop and let the ribs marinate at room temperature for 1 hour (I suggest that during the hour you toss them once or twice more to evenly distribute the marinade).

While the pork is set aside, make your dusting mixture-the sifted flour, the cornstarch, the pork seasoning, the cayenne pepper, and the paprika. Take time to totally combine these ingredients so that the flavorings are completely and uniformly blended.

This is also the time to pour the olive oil into a heavy high-sided fry pan and set it on the stovetop.

While all this is going on, place a heavy skillet on the stove, pour the vegetable oil into it, crumble up the breakfast sausages into small pieces, and fry them down over medium-low heat until the become fully cooked. Then kick up the heat to high and begin sprinkling in enough of the dredging flour to form a beautifully brown roux. When it reaches the color you desire, toss in the cup of seasoning vegetables, remove the skillet from the fire, and incorporate them into the browned flour. Then slowly begin adding and whisking in the chicken stock until you get a rich, smooth gravy. Then set it aside over a very low fire to keep warm.

When you're ready to cook, bring the fry pan full of olive oil up to medium-high heat. Then, a few ribs at a time, remove them from the marinade, begin dredging them in the flour coating, and drop them- uncrowded-into the hot oil. They will need to fry for about 5 to 6 minutes, but when they turn a crispy, golden brown, remove them from the oil with a pair of tongs and place them on a wire rack (or even paper towels) to drain. Immediately repeat the process with another batch of ribs and continue until all the ribs have been coated and fried. Now place them on a large sheet pan or cookie sheet and slide them into the oven at 225 degrees to keep warm.

When you're ready to eat, heat the brown gravy up to bubbly-hot, place a serving of ribs (usually 3 or 4) on a dinner plate, next to hefty dollop of mashed potatoes, and drizzle the hot brown gravy over them both. Then sprinkle the plate with a scattering of minced parsley just before service. A nice, cold, garbanzo bean salad and a hot, crusty, flaky, buttered biscuit makes for the perfect accompaniments.

Now, start gnawing on dem bones!

