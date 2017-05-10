Frank's Fried Chicken Fingers

According to a national survey done last year, when it comes to meat . . .next to meatballs, hamburger patties, and hotdogs (which the kids usually callweenies,) children regardless of which holiday we happen to be celebrating would rather eat fried chicken strips, fingers, or nuggets than anything else on the table.

And forget the down-home Southern Fried Chicken the survey said nationally they prefer KFC hands-down (except for the N'Awlins kids who like the spicy Popeye's fingers).

But if you just don't want to have to hobble through the drive in, here's a recipe that most kids say is almost just like the Colonel's. I promise you that if you don't tell 'em otherwise they'll never know the difference.



2 whole chicken breasts

In a medium-size glass or non-reactive bowl sift together the flour, cornstarch, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cayenne.



Then add to the dry mix the beaten eggs, the milk and the butter and stir everything together well until the batter becomes silky smooth and fully blended.

At this point, cut the chicken breasts into strips and heat the vegetable oil in a skillet to 325 degrees.

When you're ready to cook, dip the strips into the batter, allow the excess to drip off, drop them one at a time into the hot oil, and deep fry them until they turn a crispy golden brown. Note: Do not crowd them in the pan! When they're done, drain them on either a wire rack or several thicknesses of absorbent towels before serving. =================

Chef's Note: You can add additional milk for a thinner batter if it's to your liking. And here's a hint: try this same batter when you fry your next batch of Louisiana shrimp. Yummmmmm!

© 2017 WWL-TV