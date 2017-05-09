Frank's got a quiche even men will love

031610frank.jpg (Photo: WWL)

This is one of those stick-to-your-ribs kinda quiches that even men who don’t eat quiches will enjoy eating!

1/2 pound ground sirloin

1/2 pound bulk breakfast sausage

2/3 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon freshly minced garlic

3/4 cup chopped baby spinach

2/3 cup diced hash brown potatoes

1/4 cup sliced black olives

1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

3/4 teaspoon Frank Davis Beef Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon Frank Davis Sicilian Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

4 whole eggs, well beaten

3/4 cup whole milk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded mild Cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup shredded Colby & Monterey Jack cheese

1 unbaked pastry pie shell, 9-inch size



First, pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Then in a high-sided skillet, cook down over medium-high heat the ground sirloin and breakfast sausage along with the onion and minced garlic until the meat is beautifully browned and the onion is clear and tender (just don't let the garlic burn!). Then turn off the fire and drain off whatever rendered fat settles in the bottom of the skillet.

At this point, fold into the meat the chopped spinach, the diced potatoes, and the black olives. Now reduce the fire to medium and saute the quiche fixins' until the spinach wilts and the potatoes soften. When the mixture is cooked, turn off the fire and remove the skillet from the stove.

At this point, stir into the cooling mixture the salt, beef seasoning, Sicilian seasoning, and black pepper. Then, in a bowl, whip together the eggs, milk, and mayonnaise and slowly pour it into the sirloin mixture.

When everything is uniformly blended, begin folding in the cheeses a little at a time with a rubber spatula. When the mix is fully incorporated, transfer the fixins to the pastry pie shell. Then bake it uncovered at 350 for 35 to40 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

For the best flavor (and to ensure perfect slices), allow the pie to stand at least 5 minutes before cutting it,

=======

Chef's Notes:

It's okay to use frozen chopped spinach and frozen hash browns. . .but make sure they're both defrosted before adding them to the quiche fixins.

If the mix appears a little too 'liquid' after everything is blended together, it's okay to whisk in a tablespoon of cornstarch before baking the quiche.

Serve with a chilled tossed green salad with Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette dressing and a crusty, hot, buttered pistolette.

