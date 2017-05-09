Frank's Grilled Crabmeat Burgers

1 pound Louisiana fresh-picked crabmeat

1 whole egg, lightly beaten (or 1/2cup liquid eggs)

6 small B-size creamer potatoes, boiled, peeled, and minced

1/3 cup real mayonnaise

2 tablespoons minced green onions

4 tablespoons minced celery

4 tablespoons minced white onion

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 dashes garlic hot sauce

Seafood seasoning to taste

Half-N-Half as needed for moisture

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs + 1/2 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

8 toasted hamburger buns

1 pint mayonnaise

3 large sliced tomatoes

1 large head Romaine lettuce, shredded

1 jar Kosher Crispy Pickle slices

1 can Pam spray

Directions:

In a large stainless steel or glass bowl, mix together until uniform the crabmeat, egg, breadcrumbs, potatoes, mayonnaise, green onions, celery, white onion, brown mustard, lemon juice, black pepper, hot sauce, seafood seasoning, and Half-N-Half.

At this point, wet your hands and use them to form the mixture into 8 patties or burgers and allow them to rest briefly on the countertop on a large sheet of parchment or freezer paper.

When you're ready to cook, heat together the olive oil and the butter and brush it evenly over a hot cast iron grill pan.

Then lightly brush each of the prepared burgers with the oil-butter mixture and immediately dredge them in the Panko mix.

All that's left is to go directly to the hot grill pan and cook the patties over medium-high heat until they crust over and turn a golden brown (which should take about 4 minutes per side).

Hint: As they grill it's a good idea to spray them lightly with the Pam to produce a rich brown crust.

By the way, I suggest you turn them in the grill pan only once and use two buttered spatulas to do it to keep the burgers from breaking and falling apart.

All that's left is to dress the buns with mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, and pickle slices and set a crispy crab-burger between the bun halves. Yum!

© 2017 WWL-TV