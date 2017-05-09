Frank's Grilled Oysters

2 sticks butter, melted

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup minced garlic

1 salt grinder

1 pepper grinder

3 tsp. Frank Davis Seafood Seasoning

3 dozen oysters on the half-shell

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 bunch parsley, minced

1 cup fresh chives, thinly sliced

1/4 cup Herbsaint

6 fresh lemons, sliced

3 boxes rock salt

3 crab trays

2 loaves garlic bread, portioned



First, preheat the grill to 'hot!'



While it's coming up to heat take a heavy 2-1/2 quart saucepan, put it on the stove over a medium flame, and add to it the butter, the olive oil, the garlic, the salt, the black pepper, and the seafood seasoning.



Then combine the mixture well with a wire whisk. When it's fully blended, set it aside so that the flavors marry.



In the meantime, shuck the oysters and place them half shell style on the grill.



Then immediately sprinkle over each oyster some Parmesan cheese, minced parsley, and sliced chives.



Then when the natural oyster liqueur begins to sizzle, crown each oyster with a ladle-full of the butter mixture, almost filling the inside of the shell.



Finally, top the butter sauce with a scant drizzle of the Herbsaint (about a quarter teaspoon in each one should do nicely).



When the oysters become bubbly and curled and are ready to come off, scatter each one once more with another pinch of cheese and parsley and finish them off with a few drops of fresh lemon juice.



To present this recipe as a sit-down meal, place the finished oysters piping hot on a bed of rock salt on a crab tray and bring them to the table.



Of course, the all-time best way to eat them, however, is to gather around the grill and slurp them down the minute they come off the grate! And as if you didn't know, the garlic bread is there to sop up the sauce you leave inside the shells!

© 2017 WWL-TV