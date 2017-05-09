Frank's potato salad recipe

5-pound bag medium size red potatoes, boiled and peeled

1 small finely chopped white onion

1/2 cup finely sliced green onions

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 dozen hard-boiled eggs, whites and yolks separated

2-3 cups real mayonnaise (as desired)

1 tablespoon yellow prepared mustard

Course ground black pepper to taste

Frank Davis Sprinkling Spice as desired

1/4 cup finely minced parsley for garnish

Paprika for garnish

Start off by chopping your potatoes until they are in chunks about an inch or so square but they shouldn't look like mashed potatoes, y'all!



Next, mix into the potatoes one ingredient at a time the onions, the green onions, and the celery.

And when everything is thoroughly blended, squeeze the egg whites between your fingers and fold them into the potatoes evenly ! Next, in a separate bowl, take a table fork and smash the egg yolks until they're crumbled. Then cream in the mayonnaise and the yellow mustard. And I mean cream it until you end up with nothing but a yellowish paste that is smooth and silky. This is the secret tip to making a good-tasting potato salad!

At this point, you want to gently fold the egg yolk and mayonnaise paste into the potatoes being careful not to mash too many of the potato chunks.Then shake on the black pepper and Sprinkling Spice seasoning. Be careful not to overdo it, however, or you'll lose the delicate enhancement of the individual ingredients. Finally, sprinkle on the minced parsley and the paprika to garnish and color the top.Then cover the potato salad with plastic wrap and chill the dish in the refrigerator for at least an hour before you serve it.

This recipe makes a potato salad that goes good with almost anything from crispy oven-fried shrimp to barbecued chicken to pot-roasted pork to boiled crawfish to grilled fresh tuna. !

Danged!I just made myself ravenously hungry!!!

CHEF'S NOTES:

Use small Irish potatoes in this dish, but not 'B' size creamer potatoes.

This potato salad is equally good served hot as well as cold.

