Frank's Salisbury Steak and Cheezy Grits

Just in case you’re wondering. . .the original Salisbury Steak was created by Dr. James Salisbury back in 1888. And by the way, that’s the very same recipe I’m posting here!

The Salisbury Steak



2 lbs. ground sirloin

1/3 can French Onion Soup (10.5 ounce size)

1/2 cup coarse French bread or Panko crumbs

1 whole egg, well beaten

1/2 cup whole milk

1 cup green onions, thinly sliced

2/3 cup Italian flatleaf parsley

1/2 tsp. granulated garlic

2 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. fresh-ground black pepper

First, preheat your broiler to 550 degrees and adjust your oven rack to about 6 inches under the broiler element (either first or second rack slide). Then take a bowl large enough to handle all of the ingredients and drop into it the ground sirloin, the 1/3 can of onion soup, the crumbs, the egg, and the milk.

Now blend together the beef mixture, but do not overwork it it makes the Salisbury steak tough if you do. I recommend you take the blend meat, grab a handful, and attempt to squeeze it through your fingers. Repeat this procedure several times until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Next, add to the mix and work into it the green onions, parsley, garlic, Worcestershire Sauce, salt, and black pepper. All that's left now is to shape the meat into 'oval steaks' about a half-inch or so thick, place them on a broiling tray, and slide them into the oven . Depending upon their size, expect them to cook anywhere from 4 to 6 minutes on each side. Note: Turn them only once with a metal spatula.

They're best when served directly from the oven, topped liberally with the mushroom beef gravy, and covered with a scattering of sauteed onions. Cheesy grits make a nice side dish accompaniment.

=========

Chef's Notes:

Feel free to substitute the equivalent of my pre-blended beef seasoning in place of the salt and black pepper (3 tsp.beef seasoning)

Liquid egg product may be substituted for whole eggs. Just follow package equivalents.

Frank's Mushroom Beef Gravy

1 stick butter

2 medium-large yellow onions, cut into half rings

1 pound mushrooms, thinly sliced

1/3 cup all purpose flour

2 cups store-bought beef stock

1 cup whole milk

1/2 lb. cooked roast beef from the deli, minced

1-2 tsp. Kitchen Bouquet

1 heavy dash Worcestershire Sauce

2/3 can remaining French onion soup

2 tsp. Frank Davis Beef Seasoning

In a 3-quart saucepan melt the butter over medium-high heat and fry down the sliced onions and mushrooms until they brown and develop an intense flavor (this should take about 6 minutes or so). When they're done, remove them with a strainer spoon and set them aside for a while.

At this point, add the flour to the saucepan and using the same butter in which you browned the onions and mushrooms cook the flour over medium heat (whisking constantly) until you create a smooth, creamy, light brown roux. Then a little at a time begin whisking in the stock and the milk. Here's a special hint: To make a perfect gravy use all the beef stock but only as much milk as needed to get the consistency you desire. By the same token if you messed up somewhere and the gravy is still too thick, simply whisk in a little more milk.

When you get the gravy you want, go ahead and return the 'shrooms and add in the onions along with the sliced beef, the Kitchen Bouquet, the Worcestershire Sauce, the remaining onion soup, and the beef seasoning. Simmer until the beef begins to fall apart.

All that's left is to adjust the final seasonings to taste and ladle the gravy over both the steaks and the grits! Ummmmmm!

