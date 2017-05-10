Frank's sauerkraut

Cooking sauerkraut is very simple. Unless you're going to ferment and create your own from scratch, my recommendation is that you buy the kraut in the stores that are bottled in glass and kept in the refrigerator section. Canned kraut is far inferior to the bottled, glass variety.

To prep the dish, drain the 'kraut' and rinse it if it is too salty.

Then add it to a large cooking pot. For every pound of sauerkraut you have, add 3/4 cup of Riesling or other dry white wine.

Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to very low and let the sauerkraut simmer for about an hour.

If the sauerkraut starts to become dry during cooking, simply add some water.

Depending on your personal taste, onions, bacon, juniper berries, caraway seeds, and/or cream can be added to and cooked with the sauerkraut. In many parts of Germany, pork ribs or pork cutlets are cooked in the sauerkraut to give it a smokey flavor.

The pork absorbs the liquid and becomes very soft and juicy.

