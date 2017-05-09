Frank's Simple Buttermilk Pie recipe

Arguably an Amish recipe, buttermilk pie surprises almost everyone who cuts a slice of it and settles down to it for dessert. Creamy, sweet, and somewhat toasty, it goes great after almost any entree from beef to pork to chicken to seafood. And the best part is. . .it's not all that difficult to make!

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

3 whole eggs, well beaten

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

3 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 pinch salt

1 cup buttermilk at room temperature

1 deep dish pie shell



Start off by preheating the oven to 400 degrees. If you have convection heat, use it for this pie to toast up the top (and make sure the rack is in the center of your oven).

Now while waiting for the temperature to reach the proper degree, beat the melted butter and the granulated sugar together until it turns a pale yellow.

Then drop in the eggs and beat them into the butter and sugar.

When they're incorporated, whisk in the vanilla until it, too, becomes uniformly mixed into the batter.

At this point it's time to combine the flour and the salt in a separate bowl and sift it gradually into the mixture, alternating it with the buttermilk.

Then beat everything together once more until velvety smooth.

All that's left is to pour the fully blended batter into a 9-inch deep-dish pie crust and bake the resultant pie at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

Then. . .reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake for 50-60 minutes more.

When it's done, the pie will turn a rich golden brown, toasted in the style of a Creme Brulee. It's done to perfection when a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Chef's hint: Allow the pie to cool to 'warm' before slicing it. And for the best flavor, serve it while it's still slightly warm. By the way, this pie 'is' sweet...but if you want to reduce the sweetness somewhat, eliminate only about a half-cup of sugar, otherwise it won't rise and take shape.

© 2017 WWL-TV