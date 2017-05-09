12210-frank-batterless-chicken.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Frank's Super Bowl dip

4 tbsp. butter

2 lbs. raw shrimp, peeled, deveined and dried

3 pkgs. Philadelphia Cream Cheese (8 oz.)

1/2 tbsp. Louisiana Hot Sauce

1/4 cup Half-N-Half

1 tsp. Minor's Chicken or Lobster Base

1 tsp. Frank Davis Seafood seasoning

1/2 cup yellow onions, finely diced

1/2 tsp. garlic, minced

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup parsely, minced

1/4 cup shrimp/pan drippings

Salt and coarse ground pepper to taste

Dash paprika

1 large bag of Tostados for dipping

First, in a 12-inch Teflon skillet, heat the butter to sizzling over a high flame. Then, a few at a time, drop in the shrimp (which have been patted dry with several paper towels) and saute' them until they turn pink all over - but do not overcook them or they'll turn rubbery! When they're done, remove them from the skillet, let them cool, and then chop them into small pieces.



Meanwhile, into the work bowl of your food processor, drop in the cream cheese (it works best if you break the blocks into small chunks). Then add in the hot sauce, the Half-N-Half, the lobster base, and the seafood seasoning and turn the machine on. Ideally, you want to 'cream' the mixture to a silky smooth consistency (but don't make it watery). About a minute or two at full speed should do nicely.

Next, transfer the cream cheese base you just made to a large mixing bowl. Then, with a rubber spatula fold in the diced onions, garlic, green onions, parsley, chopped shrimp, and shrimp drippings. Then mix everything together thoroughly until fully and uniformly blended. At this point, taste the mixture and adjust the salt and pepper if necessary.

Finally, place the finished dip into a serving bowl for at least three hours to 'marry' before serving. The dip is best if served ice cold with the chips.



===========



Chef's Notes:

The lobster and chicken base, while ordinarily available only to restaurateurs, is routinely sold to the public at Dorignac's Food Center on Veterans Boulevard. Also note that only a food processor will produce the consistency necessary for the dip - a blender is way too restrictive when it comes to total mixing. Finally, the shrimp flavor in this recipe is far more intense when using butter-sauteed shrimp as opposed to using poached or boiled shrimp. Just take care to control the amount of pan drippings you add to the cream cheese base - you don't want the mix to be runny. Trick - for a little extra tartness, spoon about a third of a cup of sour cream into the entire dip.



