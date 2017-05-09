frank4.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Frank's Super Bowl Pulled Pork

2-3 pounds country-style ribs

1/3 cup Frank Davis Pork Seasoning

1 tablespoon sea or kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground cracked pepper

2 extra large yellow onions, peeled and sliced into rings

3/4 cup dry white wine

1 can chicken stock, 10 ounce size

1 disposable full-size hotel pan

1 large sheet plastic wrap

1 large sheet HD aluminum foil

36 ounces Sweet Texas Barbecue Sauce

1 dozen toasted hamburger buns



First, lay out the ribs on a sheet of parchment paper and sprinkle them liberally with the Frank Davis Pork Seasoning.

When they're uniformly coated, place them into the pan on top of a layer of freshly sliced yellow onion half-rings.



Then, one rib at a time, begin sprinkling on the pork seasoning while holding the ribs over the layer of onions.

When they've all been seasoned, set them side by side (touching is best since they maintain their juiciness and keep each other from falling apart!



Oh while you're seasoning the ribs, go ahead and preheat the oven to 35o-degrees.

Then when all the ribs have been set in the pan, stop the onion rings, cover them first with a sheet of plastic wrap then with a sheet of heavy duty aluminum foil and seal them tightly.



At this point, allow the pork ribs to bake for a full 3 hours! Nope: This is not a misprint or typographical error. It will take precisely this long for the pork to reach the 'shreddable stage.'



When it does, take the pan from the oven, uncover it, and remove the 'overly tender' ribs to a holding platter and allow them to cool 'to the touch.'

In the meantime, pour off and discard the pan liquor and fat from the baking process.



Then when the pork is cool enough to handle, take two dinner forks and begin shredding the meat into separated fibers.

Be sure to take your time doing this you don't want thick unshredded chunks of pork on your sandwich. When all the rib fibers have been separated, pour on and work into the shreds the barbecue sauce.

Note: Most pulled pork recipes call for a generous addition of sauce, so that no further condiments are necessary. But my philosophy is this is your pulled pork so make it as dry or as sloppy as you want it.



A variation to the fork-shredding method is the cleaver method, where the tender ribs are chopped with a Chinese cleaver to separate the fibers. Though referred to as 'pulled' pork, this procedure more correctly should be referred to as 'chopped pork.'



When you're ready to eat, quickly but lightly toast the buns, separate upper from lower halves, and pile the pork (plus extra barbecue sauce if desired) onto a bun half. Eat them right away, piping hot, served with fresh succulent coleslaw and Crockpot roasted red potatoes and butter. It's a perfect repast when you return from a day on the streets at Mardi Gras.



Editor's Note: This pulled pork recipe holds up well refrigerated and heated later for service. It also freezes pretty good too! If you want to, you can put mayonnaise or yellow mustard on your pulled pork sandwich. But purist leave both of those condiments in the jar, in the refrigerator.

