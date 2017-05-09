Frank's Tuna Fish Salad

1 pound fresh tuna fillet, cut in chunks

2 tablespoons liquid crabboil

2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup finely sliced green onions

1 tablespoon finely minced parsley

2 tablespoons finely minced sweet pickles

6 hard-cooked eggs, coarsely chopped

2-1/2 cups Blue Plate mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt

1 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper

Dash of paprika for garnish

First, take a 3-quart saucepan and half-fill it with water. Then pour in the liquid crabboil, stir in the 2 teaspoons of salt, and bring the mixture to a rapid boil.

Meanwhile, remove the skin and the bloodline from the tuna fillet and cut the meat into chunks about 2 inches square.

Then drop the fish into the boiling water. And as soon as the water comes back to a boil, turn off the fire, remove the pot from the burner, and let the tuna soak for about 20 to 30 minutes.

This is when the tuna cooks (actually it poaches) and it's the residual heat that does the cooking and keeps the tuna flaky.

When the fish is ready, remove it from the water and place it on a couple of paper towels to let it drain. Then transfer it to a bowl and, with a dinner fork, flake the meat into small chips.

At this point, toss in the remainder of the ingredients (except the paprika) and fold everything together until you have a creamy, rich, uniformly mixed tuna salad.

Once completely blended you can chow down right away... but if you want to taste the best tuna salad you ever had in your life you should cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place the salad into the refrigerator to 'marry' the flavors for at least 2 hours.

And if you think it's good when you first make it, wait till you taste it the next day!

By the way, fresh tuna salad is excellent on saltines, wheat thins, water crackers, buttered toast, super-fresh white sliced bread, in pastry cups, and stuffed into fresh tomatoes.

I recommend you serve it slightly chilled!

CHEF'S NOTES:

1 When you add your mayonnaise, put in just enough to make it moist and creamy.

Usually, 2-1/2 cups will give you the right consistency; but you may need a little more or less depending upon your taste.

Oh...and don't use diet or light mayonnaise for this tuna salad make it with the real stuff!

2 It's very important that you take a sharp knife and remove all of the bloodline from the fillet.

Tuna is very delicate in flavor, but the bloodline makes it taste oily. Be sure to trim it all away!

