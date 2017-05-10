Franksgiving Cherry-Chocolate Holiday Rum Cake

Frank's Cherry-Chocolate Holiday Rum Cake

2 pkgs. instant cherry pudding, 3-1/2 oz. size

2 pkgs. Instant dark chocolate pudding

7 cups milk, divided

2 tsp. rum extract (or 2 tsp. real dark or light rum)

1 dense buttery pound cake, cut into half-inch slices

1 container Cool Whip or Dream Whip, 8 oz. size

First, line the bottom a 13 x 9 x 2 pan with half of the pound cake. Then make the cherry pudding using the pudding, 3-1/2 cups milk, and 1 teaspoon of the rum. Now let the pudding set up for 5 minute before pouring it evenly over the cake slices.

Next put on another even layer of cake slices. Then make the chocolate pudding using the pudding, 3-1/2 cups milk, and 1 teaspoon of the rum. Once again, allow the pudding to set for 5 minutes before pouring it evenly over the cake and the cherry pudding.

Now top off the dessert with the whipped topping.

All that's left is to allow the cake to set overnight in the refrigerator. Serve it when totally set.

Chef's notes:

Hint: Keep it in the fridge right up until it's time to serve it.

Chef's Notes: If you're having trouble finding the Cherry instant pudding (as Frank did), just take a medium jar of Maraschino cherries and put the entire jar (juice and all) in a food processor or blender and blend until it looks like a mush. When you do this, you will no longer need the second 3 1/2 cups of milk. Then follow the directions in the recipe and pour the 'mushy' cherries over the cake slices as directed.

