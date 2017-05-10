Franksgiving - Corn Bundles

While the grownups are chowing down on Smothered Okra and Tomatoes, the kids this year will be happy as Pilgrims tearing into their oven-crispy corn bundles.Easy to make and even easier to serve, this side dish will satisfy even the most finicky child at the table.In fact, I predict that they'll like them so much you'll probably have to make a second batch the day after Franksgiving once they tell their friend just how good they really are.

2 cans whole kernel corn (15-1/4 ounce size)

1/3 cupfinely chopped green onion tops

1/2 cup real mayonnaise

1/2 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup pre-cooked cocktail shrimp (200-300 count size)

24 wonton wrappers

First, preheat the oven to 400 degrees and generously spray two large muffin tins with Pam.



Then in a medium mixing bowl stir together the corn, green onions, mayonnaise, crumbled bacon, salt, shredded mozzarella, and the tiny shrimp.



The next step is to take a pair of kitchen scissors and trim off individual corners of the wonton wrappers.When they've all been snipped, push the wrappers down into the wells of the tins, thereby forming serving cups



At this point, spoon about a tablespoon of the mixture into each wonton cup.Then fold over the edges of the wrappers and pinch them together, creating a loose bundle (or small sack).



All that's left is to bake the wrappers uncovered in the oven for about 12 minutes or until the bundles become puffed and browned.They are absolutely at their best when they're served hot.



Chef's Note:



To get a golden brown color and an extra-crunch wrapper, lightly brush the finished bundles with melted butter before putting them in the oven to bake.

