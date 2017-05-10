Franksgiving Creamed Peas and Pearl Onions

2 packages pearl onions, 10 oz. size

1/4 tsp. kosher or sea salt

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1/4 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. Frank Davis Vegetable Seasoning

2 Tbsp. Italian parsley, minced

1/2 tsp. sweet basil

1/4 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

1 lb. frozen petit pois peas

First, cook the peeled onions in boiling salted water for about 15 minutes. Then transfer them to a colander and allow them to drain.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan or 12' anodized skillet, melt down the butter, whisk in the flour, and stir in the milk to form a Bechamel sauce. Now stir the mixture over low heat until it becomes silky smooth and beautifully thickened. When it's to your liking, whisk in all the remaining seasonings.

At this point, all that's left to do is to add the onions and the peas to the mixture.

Then transfer the contents of the skillet to a glass baking pan and bake the dish uncovered at 350 for 30 minutes.

Serve the peas piping hot right from the oven.

Chef's Note

To easily peel pearl onions, use this simple and easy method:

Immerse the onions in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes.

Then transfer them into cold water and allow them to set for a couple of minutes.

Finally, to peel them easily, simply cut-off the root portion of the bulb and squeeze the onion gently. It will literally pop out of its skin!

© 2017 WWL-TV