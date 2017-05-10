Franksgiving - Oyster Dressing Tarts

Let's face it the most Naturally N'Awlins dressing in this city at holiday time is and has always been oyster dressing. But this year, to give a trusty ol' standard a little pizzazz, I'm recommending that you pile the dressing into toasty, beautifully browned,pastry shells. . .almost like little tarts. All you need to do is follow my recipe to the letter and you got yourself one truly delectable Franksgiving treat!
1/2 cup unsalted butter
2 cups finely chopped onions
1 cup finely chopped celery
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper
2 heaping teaspoons finely chopped garlic
1/3 cup thinly sliced green-onion tops
1 quart chopped Louisiana oysters plus liquor
1 teaspoon Frank Davis Poultry Seasoning
1 teaspoon Frank Davis Seafood Seasoning
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon black pepper, coarse ground
1 pinch thyme
1-1/2 teaspoon sea salt, if needed
3-4 cups broken stale French bread
1 whole egg, lightly beaten
12 large puff pastry shells, pre-baked
1 cup buttered Panko breadcrumbs
In a large, black, cast iron Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat and saute the onions, celery, parsley, bell pepper, garlic, and green-onion tops until all of them are wilted and tender. The one thing to remember, though, is to keep the butter hot but don't let it burn. Keep stirring the mixture so that it cooks uniformly.
Next, gradually stir in the chopped oysters. Notice I said, 'gradually stir in.' The reason for this is that you do not want to reduce the heat lowering the heat will cause excessive water to be released from the oysters and you'll have to add too much bread to the finished dish and you'll lose the rich oyster flavor.
