Franksgiving Roasted Sweet Potato Wedgies ala Ryan Folse

Roasted Sweet Potato Wedgies ala Ryan Folse

4 large sweet potatoes, peeled

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 package Good Seasons Dry Italian Dressing Mix

Sea salt as desired to taste

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and position one of the racks dead-center in the oven.

While the temperature is coming up, place the peeled potatoes on a cutting board and slice them lengthwise in halves.

Next, begin slicing the potatoes in relatively thin even size lengthwise wedges.

When they're all cut, drop them down into a zipper-style plastic bag, pour the olive oil over them, sprinkle the package of dressing mix into the bag, along with the sea salt and the cayenne, and shake the bag vigorously until every wedge is evenly coated.

Then arrange the potatoes in a single layer evenly on a large shallow-sided roasting sheet.

Then set them in the center of the oven and bake them uncovered for 45-60 minutes until they turn semi-crispy on the outside and soft and creamy on the inside. Begin testing them for doneness about 45 minutes into the total baking time.

When they're done, serve them piping hot alongside the remainder of your Franksgiving meal. But...keep in mind that they're also outstanding served at room temperature during the Franksgiving football games.

Chef's Notes: Ryan Folse is a special charter boat captain that I have been fishing with at Cocodrie once a month for years. When he's not pre-occupied out in the boat catching big trout and redfish, he's in the kitchen whipping up some great-tasting meals.

© 2017 WWL-TV