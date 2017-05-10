Franksgiving: Smothered Okra and Tomatoes

corn12.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Now this is the epitome of a Franksgiving side dish for native New Orleanians, regardless of what the entree is and whether they claim to be Cajun or Creole (or something in between). With all the other food you're going to put on the holiday table this year, don't be surprised if this is the dish that disappears first.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons crushed garlic

4 cups chopped fresh or frozen okra

3 cups freshly diced tomatoes, skinned and seeded

1 cup coarsely chopped yellow or sweet onions

1 heaping teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 to 3 teaspoons Frank Davis Vegetable Seasoning as desired

1/2 cup shredded Pecorino Romano Cheese

This is one of those 'quick and easy' recipes.

In a large non-stick or anodized skillet, combine the butter and the olive oil, heat it to sizzling, and saute the garlic over a medium flame until it releases its oils and browns slightly.

Then. . .. Toss in the okra, reduce the heat to low, and cook uncovered for about 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Then when the rope (okra slime) begins to break down and disappear. . .



Drop in the tomatoes and stir in the onions, sugar, pepper, thyme, rosemary, and vegetable seasoning. At this point, continue cooking and stirring lightly for about 5 minutes or so.



Finally, remove the skillet from the heat and fold in the Romano just before serving.



Chef's Note:



According to most dieticians, this recipe makes 6 servings. But obviously, those folks were never told just how much New Orleanians looooove their smothered okra!

