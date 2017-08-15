(Photo: Kevin Dupuy, WWL)

1/2-pound bacon, cut in 1" pieces

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

About 4 pounds trimmed beef chuck, cut into 2-inch cubes

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 cups sliced onion

1 cup sliced carrots

1 bottle red wine

2 cups beef stock

1 cup chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned

Beurre manie for the sauce; 3 Tbs flour blended to a paste with 2 Tbs butter

For garnish:

24 small brown braised small white onions (about 1″ in diameter)

3 cups sautéed quartered mushrooms



Herb bouquet

8 parsley springs

1 large bay leaf

1 teaspoon thyme

3 large cloves

3 large cloves of smashed unpeeled garlic

Wrap all herbs and garlic in cheesecloth and tie.







Sauté bacon in large frying pan.

Choose a large frying pan and brown the chunks of meat on all sides in hot oil, season with salt and pepper, and turn them into a heavy casserole. Remove all but a little fat from the frying pan, add the sliced vegetables and brown them and add all the meat. Deglaze the plan with wine, pouring it into the casserole along with enough stock almost to cover the meat. Stir in the tomatoes and add the herb bouquet. Bring to a simmer, cover and simmer slowly, either on the stove or in a preheated 325 degrees oven, until the meat is tender-eat a little piece to check.

Drain through a colander set over a saucepan and return meat to the casserole. Press juices out of the residue into the cooking liquid, then degrease and boil down the liquid to 3 cups. Off heat, whisk in the beurre manie, then simmer for 2 minutes as the sauce thickens lightly. Correct seasoning and pour over the meat, folding in the onions and mushrooms. (May be completed in advance)

To serve, bring to a simmer, basting meat and vegetables with the sauce for several minutes until thoroughly hot throughout.



© 2017 WWL-TV