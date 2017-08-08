Rice pudding just like grandma used to make

(Photo: Kevin Dupuy, WWL)

2 cups water

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. butter

1 cup uncooked white rice

1-quart milk

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

½ tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup raisins

In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil and add salt, butter and rice. Stir and cover tightly with lid. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, uncover and fluff rice.

Return rice to stovetop over low heat and slowly begin to add the milk, stirring constantly. Bring to a slow simmer. Stir frequently to avoid scorching the milk and allow the rice to slowly absorb the liquid.

In a small bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar lightly until it develops a light-yellow sheen. Add the simmering rice. Continue to cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Add vanilla and spices. Stir to blend thoroughly. Add raisins and stir. Remove from heat.

Pour into a 9x9 inch glass baking dish and cool to room temperature. Cover tightly and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours. Dust generously with cinnamon and serve chilled.

