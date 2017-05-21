Maypop Crispy Buster Crab with Sweet Corn Grits and Blueberry XO Bacon Salad

Chef Michael Gulotta and Chef Trey Smith from the new Maypop restaurant showed Jade Cunningham and Kit Wohl what to do with buster crabs during WWLTV 's Cookbook Studio, and exactly why they are so special - busters are when the crab molts and leaves its

WWL 11:28 AM. CDT May 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories