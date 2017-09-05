Oyster, Artichoke Soup and Fried Oyster Tacos with Salsa

Oyster and Artichoke Soup
1/2 cup butter
1 cup chopped green onion, divided
1/2 cup chopped celery heart
3 cloves garlic, pressed
5 cups minced fresh artichokes hearts (about 6 to 8 artichokes)
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1-quart chicken stock
1/3 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme
1-quart oysters, drained and chopped (reserve liquor)
1 bay leaf
1/3 cup sherry
3 cups half and half
In a heavy bottom soup pot, melt the butter over medium heat and sauté 1/2 cup green onion for 2 minutes. Add celery and continue to sauté for another 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook until you smell the aroma, about 1 minute. Add the artichokes and sauté to heat through, about 3 minutes.
Sprinkle flour over mixture and continue to stir and coat, being careful not to let the flour brown, about 2 minutes.
Gradually add the stock, stirring constantly. Bring to a slow boil. Add the cayenne, salt, Worcestershire sauce and thyme. Reduce heat and simmer covered for 20 minutes.
Add the oyster liquor, bay leaf and sherry and simmer for 10 minutes. Do not allow the soup to boil. Add the half and half and stir to fully incorporate. Add oysters, stirring for additional 2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve. Garnish with remaining green onions.
Fried Oyster Tacos with Salsa
Salsa
1 cup grapefruit, diced
1 jalapenos, finely diced
2 green onions, finely diced
1/2 cup fresh cilantro finely diced
1 cup tomatoes, diced
juice of 1 lime
sea salt and pepper to taste
Fried Oysters
3 dozen oysters in brine
1 1 / 2 cups whole milk
2 1 / 2 cups fine yellow cornmeal
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Oil to fill deep flyer or fry pan
To Finish
Flour or corn tortillas
cilantro leaves
avocado sliced
lime wedges
lettuce or cabbage
Instructions-Citrus Salsa
Combine all ingredients in a (salsa-sized) bowl. Stir well to combine. If your lime is dry, you may want to squeeze a second one. Set aside.
Garnishes
Prep all garnishes. Place in appropriately sized bowls. Set aside.
Fried Oysters
Drain oysters from brine and transfer to milk. Heat oil to 375 degrees.
Combine all of the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Begin coating the oysters one by one by removing them from the milk and allowing the milk to drip off enough that the oysters are still damp but not overly wet. Roll each oyster in cornmeal to thoroughly coat patting the coating in where necessary. Lay them on wax paper and continue to coat until all are ready to fry.
Place 6-8 oysters in the oil careful not to overfill and fry until the sides curl about a minute to a minute and a half. The oysters will turn golden. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain.
