Pecan Stuffed French toast
Ingredients:
16 oz. cream cheese, whipped
1 cup of pecans, chopped
16 slices brioche
6 eggs
1 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. sugar
1/8 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. butter or more as needed
Steen’s syrup or Maple syrup
Directions:
Combine cream cheese and ½ cup of pecans.
Spread 8 slices of bread with cream cheese mixture. And top with an additional slice.
Beat eggs with heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and salt to make a batter.
Dip each pair in the batter in order to coat lightly.
Melt butter in a skillet or griddle over medium heat and fry until golden brown on both sides.
Add more butter as needed.
Put finished French toast in the oven to keep warm.
Plate French toast and top with remaining pecans and Steen’s or maple syrup.
Tip: Here in Louisiana we have delicious strawberries, you can top finished French toast with strawberries and then top with pecans and your choice of syrup.
