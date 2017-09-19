Potato and Egg Pirogue

4 to 5 large baking potatoes, (about 3 lbs.)

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 lb. breakfast sausage, cooked

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

8 large eggs

8 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated

4 green onions, sliced





Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Scrub potatoes, pierce several times with a fork. Bake in oven until potatoes are soft and tender and turn once while baking.

When potatoes are cool enough to handle, cute each potato lengthwise in half. Scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4-inch shell. In a small bowl, mash pulp with butter, sour cream, sausage, salt and pepper.

Place potato shells on parchment lined pan. Spoon potato mixture into potato shells creating a deep well and building up the sides of the potato mixture as needed. Break an egg into each well. Bake 25-30 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Top with bacon, red bell pepper and cheese. Bake 2-4 more minutes or until cheese has melted. Sprinkle with green onions.





© 2017 WWL-TV