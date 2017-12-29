WWL
Close

Recipe: Aged Eggnog from the Rib Room

Reveillon on the Rocks: holiday drinks from the Rib Room

WWLTV 11:33 AM. CST December 29, 2017

Aged Eggnog

  • 12 yolks
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 liter bourbon
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup Cognac or brandy
  • 1/2 cup Myers’s dark rum
  • pinch of kosher salt

The Eggnog

  1. Combine the yolks and sugar in a large bowl and whisk until well blended and creamy.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine.
  3. Transfer the mixture to a 1-gallon glass jar and tightly seal the lid. (Alternatively, you can bottle it.) Place in the refrigerator for at least 3 weeks and up to 3 years
  4. Serve topped with sweet meringue and nutmeg .

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories