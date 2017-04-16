Recipe: Angeline's Clams and Spicy Sausage

Clams and Spicy Sausage

Recipe by chef Alex Harrell

Angeline

Yield: 2 servings



Ingredients



1 ½ tablespoon unsalted butter

1/3 cup red onion, shaved

½ cup fennel, shaved

½ teaspoon garlic, minced

16 clams, rinsed and purged of grit

¾ cup spicy pork sausage

pinch of crushed red pepper

1 pinch ground fennel seed

pinch kosher salt

¼ cup white wine

½ cup pork or chicken stock

2 teaspoons chives, chopped

2 teaspoons parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon oregano, chopped



Instructions



• In a large stockpot, heat ½ of the butter over medium high heat until bubbling.

• Add red onion, fennel and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

• Add the clams, sausage, crushed red pepper, fennel seed and salt. Cook together for 3 minutes.

• Add the white wine to the pot and then the stock. Cover with a lid and steam the clams until they begin to open.

• Once the clams open, divide them into 2 bowls.

• Add the remaining butter to the pot and stir to incorporate.

• Add the herbs and divide the broth and sausage between the two bowls.

• Serve with some toasted bread

