Recipe: Angeline's Clams and Spicy Sausage

Clams and Spicy Sausage
Recipe by chef Alex Harrell
Angeline
Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients
1 ½ tablespoon unsalted butter
1/3 cup red onion, shaved
½ cup fennel, shaved
½ teaspoon garlic, minced
16 clams, rinsed and purged of grit
¾ cup spicy pork sausage
pinch of crushed red pepper
1 pinch ground fennel seed
pinch kosher salt
¼ cup white wine
½ cup pork or chicken stock
2 teaspoons chives, chopped
2 teaspoons parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon oregano, chopped
Instructions
• In a large stockpot, heat ½ of the butter over medium high heat until bubbling.
• Add red onion, fennel and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes.
• Add the clams, sausage, crushed red pepper, fennel seed and salt. Cook together for 3 minutes.
• Add the white wine to the pot and then the stock. Cover with a lid and steam the clams until they begin to open.
• Once the clams open, divide them into 2 bowls.
• Add the remaining butter to the pot and stir to incorporate.
• Add the herbs and divide the broth and sausage between the two bowls.
• Serve with some toasted bread
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs