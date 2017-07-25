Recipe: Cheeseburger soup

Cheeseburger Soup

1/2-pound ground beef

4 tablespoons butter, divided

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup shredded carrots

3/4 cup diced celery

1 teaspoon all purpose seasoning

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

4 cups cubed peeled potatoes

3 cups chicken broth

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

12-16 ounces shredded cheese of your choice (I like a combination of cheddar and pepper jack)

1-1/2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup sour cream

8 strips of cooked bacon, crumbled

In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and crumble beef until it is fully cooked. Drain and set the meat aside. In same saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Sauté onion, carrots, celery, seasoning and parsley until tender, about 10 minutes. Add potatoes, beef and broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about10-15 minutes.

In a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add flour, cook and stir until bubbly, 3-5 minutes. Add to soup and bring to a boil. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook until cheese melts. Remove from heat; blend in sour cream.

Once soup has been served, you can top each bowl with crumbled bacon and additional cheese. Serve with bread or crackers.

Tip: Crock Pot Method

This can be assembled in the morning and put in the crock pot. Slow cook it on low but should you need to leave it cooking longer than 3 hours, you will have to add more broth so that it does not dry out too much.

Preheat 1 Tbsp. of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and carrots to skillet and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from skillet and place the vegetables in the bottom of crock pot.

In the same pan, brown your hamburger meat. Drain the meat and add it to your slow cooker.

And

In a small cup, combine flour and 1 cup of broth. Whisk to combine, making sure it’s smooth and lump-free. Add the mixture to your skillet, and then slowly pour in 3 to 4 cups of broth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly and allow to cook until thickened. Pour over meat in crock pot.

Stir in your remaining ingredients (except the cheese and milk). Cook on low for 3 hours. Just before serving, add in your cheese and milk and stir until it is melted. Once soup has been served, you can top each bowl with crumbled bacon and additional cheese. Serve with bread or crackers.

