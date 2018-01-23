Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Greek Pastitsio

Greek Pastitsio

8 ounces bucatini pasta or ziti pasta

3 tablespoons melted butter

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/3 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 tbsp. mint, chopped

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. pepper

4 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. salt

2 cups milk

1 egg, beaten

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

Cook macaroni; drain, and return to pan.

stir in the melted butter, 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, 1/3 cup milk, and the egg into the macaroni and set aside.

In a skillet or large saucepan, cook ground beef and onion until meat loses its pinkness and onion is soft. Drain excess fat.

Stir in tomato sauce, salt, mint, cinnamon, nutmeg, pepper and set aside.

In a saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons butter, then mix in flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Slowly stir in the 2 cups milk, stirring well after each addition so that no lumps form. Cook and stir on medium high until cream sauce starts to thicken; stir for one minute more, then remove from heat.

Beat egg in a small bowl, then pour into cream sauce, stirring briskly.

Blend in the 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese.

Layer half the pasta mixture in a 11" x 7" (or 2 quart) baking dish.

Spoon the meat mixture evenly on top, then the remaining pasta.

Pour cream sauce over top, to cover completely.

Bake, uncovered, at 350F for about 40 minutes, or until hot and lightly browned. Let stand for 10 minutes.

© 2018 WWL-TV