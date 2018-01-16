Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Hot and Spicy Thai Chicken

NEW ORLEANS - Hot and Spicy Thai Chicken
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1/4 cup peanuts, chopped
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Ingredients for Sauce
1/2 cup sweet chili sauce
2 Tbsp. soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. fish sauce
1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger
Juice of 1 lime
1 Tbsp. Sriracha, or more, to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
To make the sauce, whisk together chili sauce, soy sauce, garlic, fish sauce, ginger, lime juice and Sriracha in a small bowl; set aside.
Melt butter in a large oven-proof skillet over medium high heat. Season chicken, and add to skillet skin-side down, and sear both sides until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side. Stir in chili sauce mixture.
Place into oven and roast until completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 25-30 minutes. Then broil for 2-3 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with peanuts and cilantro, if desired.
Tip: Can be served with rice or vegetables.
