Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Hot and Spicy Thai Chicken

NEW ORLEANS - Hot and Spicy Thai Chicken

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 cup peanuts, chopped

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Ingredients for Sauce

1/2 cup sweet chili sauce

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger

Juice of 1 lime

1 Tbsp. Sriracha, or more, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

To make the sauce, whisk together chili sauce, soy sauce, garlic, fish sauce, ginger, lime juice and Sriracha in a small bowl; set aside.

Melt butter in a large oven-proof skillet over medium high heat. Season chicken, and add to skillet skin-side down, and sear both sides until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side. Stir in chili sauce mixture.

Place into oven and roast until completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 25-30 minutes. Then broil for 2-3 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with peanuts and cilantro, if desired.



Tip: Can be served with rice or vegetables.

© 2018 WWL-TV