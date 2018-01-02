Recipe: Chef Kevin's Leek and Potato Soup

Leek and Potato Soup

3 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 lb. andouille sausage cubed

4 large leeks, white and light green parts only, roughly chopped (about 5 cups)

3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

7 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1 tbsp. all-purpose seasoning

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

Parsley, finely chopped

Melt the butter over medium heat in a large soup pot. Sauté andouille until browned and then take out of pot. Use slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Add the leeks and garlic and cook, stirring regularly, until soft and wilted, about 10 minutes. Adjust the heat as necessary so not to brown.

Add the potatoes, stock, thyme and all-purpose seasoning to pot and bring to a boil. Cover and turn the heat down to low. Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft.

Purée the soup with a hand-held immersion blender until smooth. Add the heavy cream and cooked andouille sausage and bring to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. If soup is too thin, simmer until thickened. If it's too thick, add stock to thin it out. Garnish with fresh parsley if you choose.

Tip: Can be served with your favorite crusty bread of your choosing. You can also top this with delicious homemade croutons and cheese.

Homemade Croutons

1 lb. stale crusty bread

2 tbsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. tried parsley

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut bread into cube that are as big as you choose and place onto a shallow baking pan or cookie sheet.

Drizzle oil over the bread to lightly cover and sprinkle with garlic powder and dried parsley.

The cooking time will depend on how big you make the bread cubes. Bake at 300 degrees until lightly brown and toasted.

© 2018 WWL-TV