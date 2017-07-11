Recipe: Cookie and Cream Bars

Cookie and Cream Bars

1 (16-ounce) package of Oreo cookies

5 cups (1 bag) of large marshmallows

4 tablespoons butter

Line an 8x8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil, allowing the foil to hang over the edges, and set aside. Make sure you spray all of the aluminum foil thoroughly with non cooking spray.

Place Oreo cookies in food processor (or crush in a large Ziploc bag with a rolling pin) and pulse until crumbled but not ground.

Melt marshmallows and butter in a large pot until completely melted. Remove and pour in ground cookies. Stir to combine quickly, then transfer to baking dish.

Allow to set for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove bars from pan by foil edges. Cut into bars and serve.

Tip: These can be enjoyed as is or you can dip them in chocolate. You can enjoy them for dessert with a glass of milk or pack them up as a welcome treat in a child’s (or adult’s) lunchbox.

I'm making kid friendly treats on @WWLTV & they would make a great treat in a child's lunchbox.@ShebaTurk gave the Birthday Cake Oreos 👍🏽. pic.twitter.com/La6O6piqQG — Chef Kevin Belton (@ChefKevinBelton) July 11, 2017

