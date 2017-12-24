Recipe: Katie Steiner's Christmas Kiss Cookies

Christmas Kiss Cookies

Yields about 30-35 cookies

1/2 Cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar (plus more for rolling)

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat butter, sugar, vanilla and egg in a large bowl until smooth.

Mix in the flour, baking soda and salt about one-third at a time. Add milk inbetween dry ingredients. Mix well until a smooth dough forms.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls and rol in granulated sugar.

Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 8-to-10 minutes, until cookie is set.

Remove from over and press chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie.

Move from cookie sheet to wire rack and allow to cool completely.

