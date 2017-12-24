Recipe: Katie Steiner's Christmas Kiss Cookies

Christmas Kiss Cookies
Yields about 30-35 cookies
1/2 Cup butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar (plus more for rolling)
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat butter, sugar, vanilla and egg in a large bowl until smooth.
Mix in the flour, baking soda and salt about one-third at a time. Add milk inbetween dry ingredients. Mix well until a smooth dough forms.
Roll dough into 1-inch balls and rol in granulated sugar.
Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 8-to-10 minutes, until cookie is set.
Remove from over and press chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie.
Move from cookie sheet to wire rack and allow to cool completely.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs