RECIPE: Maypop Crispy Buster Crab with Sweet Corn Grits and Blueberry XO Bacon Salad

New Recipe! Chef Michael Gulotta and Chef Trey Smith from the new Maypop restaurant showed Jade Cunningham and Kit Wohl what to do with buster crabs during WWLTV 's Cookbook Studio, and exactly why they are so special — busters are when the crab molts and leaves its old hard shell.

Michael was named one of the 2016 Best New Chefs by Food & Wine magazine. Trey is the man to know at Maypop.

Maypop Crispy Buster Crab with Sweet Corn Grits and Blueberry XO Bacon Salad

Serves 6



For the grits:



1 cups grits

2 cups water

2 cups coconut milk

kernels from 1 ear of corn

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 tablespoons butter

salt to taste



Bring the two cups of water to a boil in a heavy bottomed pot. Whisk the grits into the boiling water until they begin to thicken. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the coconut milk. Cover the pot and let cook for 15 minutes. While the grits are cooking sweat the butter, garlic and ginger together in a small pan. Once the aromatics are translucent fold in the fresh corn kernels and continue to cook for 4 minutes. Fold the cooked corn into the grits and season with salt to taste.



For the blue berry salad:



1 tablespoon canola oil

3 tablespoons xo paste

1 teaspoon chili paste

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 slices of bacon cut into strips and cooked with fat reserved

½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

kernels from 1 ear of corn

½ pint blueberries

6 leaves of mint, sliced



Ina sauté pan over medium heat sweat together the xo paste, chili paste, shallot, ginger, and garlic for 4 minutes. Add in the crisped bacon and bacon fat followed by the rice wine vinegar fresh corn kernels and blueberries.

For the crab:



2 quarts canola oil for frying

1 cup AP flour

½ cup corn meal

½ cup corn flour

1 tablespoon creole spice

6 each buster crabs, cleaned

1 egg

2 cups milk

Salt to taste



In a small fryer or large pot with thermometer bring the canola oil to 365°F.

In a large bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, corn flour, AP flour and creole spice. In a medium bowl, mix together the eggs and milk. One at a time, dunk the crabs into the egg wash mixture and then into the flour dredge. Carefuly lower the crabs into the oil belly up (be careful not to overload the fryer as this will drop the temperature of the oil and cause the crabs to be oily.) When the crabs are golden brown, about one 1.5 minutes, carefully remove them to a paper towel lined tray and sprinkle evenly with salt.



To serve:



Place a healthy dollop of grits on a warm plate and top with a crispy crab. Spoon the blueberry, bacon and corn salad over the crab and serve immediately. A few torn leaves of mint and/or arugula make a great garnish.

