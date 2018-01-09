Recipe: Oysters Rockefeller, a New Orleans favorite

Oysters Rockefeller

1 clove garlic

2 cups fresh spinach

1/2 cups chopped green onions

3/4 cup butter, room temperature

1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs

3 tbsp. anise liqueur or oyster liquor

1 tsp. ground fennel seeds

1 tbsp. hot sauce

1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

24 fresh and unopened oysters

1 lb. rock salt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Lemon/lime wedges

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Using a food processor, chop garlic. Add spinach and green onions and continue to process using the pulse mode until mixture is finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl.

Add butter, bread crumbs, liqueur or liquor, fennel and hot sauce to processor and blend well. Add spinach along with parsley to processor using the pulse mode to loosely blend. Add salt and black pepper. Adjust seasoning, Cover and chill.

Shuck and arrange oysters on an ovenproof platter filled with rock salt. Make sure there is at least

1/4 teaspoon of oyster liquor in each shell. Divide the spinach mixture among the oysters. Evenly

sprinkle the cheese over each oyster. Bake in the oven until spinach and cheese begin to brown,

about 12-15 minutes. Garnish with lemon or lime wedges.

