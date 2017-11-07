WWL
Chef Kevin Belton's Recipes: Mom's Oyster Dressing

Chef Kevin Belton , WWLTV 9:14 AM. CST November 07, 2017

Mom's Oyster Dressing

1 9×9 pan cornbread
8 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
2 cups onions, diced
1 cup celery, diced
1/2 cup bell pepper, diced
1Tbsp. garlic, minced
1 tsp. thyme
2-3 cups chicken stock
2 doz. oysters

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.


In a large Dutch oven melt butter, and stir in Creole seasoning. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and sauté for 10 minutes. Add garlic, and thyme cooking for 2 minutes and turn fire off.


Remove cornbread from pan and crumble it into your sautéed mixture mixing well. Pour in chicken stock 1/2 cup at a time until dressing is moist. Stir in oysters and place dressing into a buttered 9×13 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

