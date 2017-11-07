Mom's Oyster Dressing



1 9×9 pan cornbread

8 Tbsp. butter

3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 cups onions, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup bell pepper, diced

1Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. thyme

2-3 cups chicken stock

2 doz. oysters



Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.



In a large Dutch oven melt butter, and stir in Creole seasoning. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and sauté for 10 minutes. Add garlic, and thyme cooking for 2 minutes and turn fire off.



Remove cornbread from pan and crumble it into your sautéed mixture mixing well. Pour in chicken stock 1/2 cup at a time until dressing is moist. Stir in oysters and place dressing into a buttered 9×13 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

Today’s recipe on @WWLTV is very special to me because it is my Mom’s oyster dressing recipe.I hope you enjoy it as much as my family has. pic.twitter.com/PYclsiNINm — Chef Kevin Belton (@ChefKevinBelton) November 7, 2017

