Mom's Oyster Dressing
1 9×9 pan cornbread
8 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
2 cups onions, diced
1 cup celery, diced
1/2 cup bell pepper, diced
1Tbsp. garlic, minced
1 tsp. thyme
2-3 cups chicken stock
2 doz. oysters
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large Dutch oven melt butter, and stir in Creole seasoning. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and sauté for 10 minutes. Add garlic, and thyme cooking for 2 minutes and turn fire off.
Remove cornbread from pan and crumble it into your sautéed mixture mixing well. Pour in chicken stock 1/2 cup at a time until dressing is moist. Stir in oysters and place dressing into a buttered 9×13 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
Today’s recipe on @WWLTV is very special to me because it is my Mom’s oyster dressing recipe.I hope you enjoy it as much as my family has. pic.twitter.com/PYclsiNINm— Chef Kevin Belton (@ChefKevinBelton) November 7, 2017
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs