Chef Kevin's Toasted Beef Sandwiches with Blue Cheese

2 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 oz. crumbled blue cheese

Large rustic loaf that can be sliced to get at least 8 slices

3/4 lb. thinly sliced deli roast beef

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup olive oil

In a small bowl, mix cream cheese and blue cheese until blended. Spread over bread slices. Layer four of the slices with roast beef and onion. Top with remining bread slices.

Brush outside of sandwiches with oil. In a large skillet, toast sandwiches over medium heat about 5 minutes or until golden brown on each side.

Tip:

I will be using jalapeno cream cheese for an extra added kick.

