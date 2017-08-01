Today's special with Chef Kevin: Fried Boudin Balls

Boudin
3 cups short-grain rice, cooked and cooled
2 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 pound pork liver, cleaned and cut into large chunks
2 quarts chicken stock
1 ½ cups coarsely chopped onion
½ cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper
½ cup coarsely chopped celery
2 garlic cloves, whole
2 teaspoons salt, divided
2 Tablespoons Creole seasoning, divided
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper, divided
1 ¼ teaspoons black pepper, divided
1 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, divided
1 cup chopped green onion, divided
In a large bowl, add rice, and fluff with a fork.
In a large Dutch oven, combine pork, liver, 2 quarts water, onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning, ¼ teaspoon cayenne, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, until pork and liver are tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Remove from heat, and drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups of broth.
In a meat grinder fitted with a ¼-inch dye, grind pork and liver with ¼ cup parsley and ¼ cup green onion. (The pork and liver can also be coarsely chopped, in batches, in the bowl of a food processor.)
In a large bowl, combine pork mixture and rice, remaining salt, Creole seasoning, cayenne, black pepper, parsley, and green onion. Mix well. Add reserved broth, about 1/2 cup at a time, combining until mixture is moist but holds together when squeezed.
Form mixture into balls or patties and use, or freeze up to 3 months.
Fried Boudin Balls
1 cup all-purpose flour (or more, if needed)
1 cup corn flour
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon hot sauce
Homemade Boudin, recipe follows
Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
Put flour and corn flour in one bowl. In another bowl, combine eggs, salt, cayenne, and hot sauce.
Form Homemade Boudin into golf-sized balls.
In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 2 inches; heat over medium heat until a deep fry or candy thermometer registers 360°.
Add balls, in batches, to the egg mixture, then roll in flour coating them evenly. Fry balls, in batches, in oil until light brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm.
Tip-
Boudin can be rolled up in egg roll wrapper to make Boudin roll-ups and then fried.
Cheese can be added to the center of boudin balls and then fried.
