

Boudin

3 cups short-grain rice, cooked and cooled

2 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound pork liver, cleaned and cut into large chunks

2 quarts chicken stock

1 ½ cups coarsely chopped onion

½ cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper

½ cup coarsely chopped celery

2 garlic cloves, whole

2 teaspoons salt, divided

2 Tablespoons Creole seasoning, divided

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper, divided

1 ¼ teaspoons black pepper, divided

1 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, divided

1 cup chopped green onion, divided

In a large bowl, add rice, and fluff with a fork.

In a large Dutch oven, combine pork, liver, 2 quarts water, onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning, ¼ teaspoon cayenne, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, until pork and liver are tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Remove from heat, and drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups of broth.

In a meat grinder fitted with a ¼-inch dye, grind pork and liver with ¼ cup parsley and ¼ cup green onion. (The pork and liver can also be coarsely chopped, in batches, in the bowl of a food processor.)

In a large bowl, combine pork mixture and rice, remaining salt, Creole seasoning, cayenne, black pepper, parsley, and green onion. Mix well. Add reserved broth, about 1/2 cup at a time, combining until mixture is moist but holds together when squeezed.

Form mixture into balls or patties and use, or freeze up to 3 months.



Fried Boudin Balls

1 cup all-purpose flour (or more, if needed)

1 cup corn flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon hot sauce

Homemade Boudin, recipe follows

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying



Put flour and corn flour in one bowl. In another bowl, combine eggs, salt, cayenne, and hot sauce.

Form Homemade Boudin into golf-sized balls.

In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 2 inches; heat over medium heat until a deep fry or candy thermometer registers 360°.

Add balls, in batches, to the egg mixture, then roll in flour coating them evenly. Fry balls, in batches, in oil until light brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm.

Tip-

Boudin can be rolled up in egg roll wrapper to make Boudin roll-ups and then fried.

Cheese can be added to the center of boudin balls and then fried.



