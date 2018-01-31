WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Today's special: Manny Randazzo's King Cakes

When it's Carnival season you can bet that a part of it will be spent in line for a delicious Randazzo's king cake.

WWLTV 7:14 PM. CST January 31, 2018

METAIRIE- Everyone has their favorite King Cake spot and one that always get a lot of attention during Carnival season is Manny Randazzo’s in Metairie. 

Chef Kevin Belton headed that way to stand in line for Today’s Special. 
 

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories