(Photo: Antoine's)

Waiters at Antoine's Restaurant have served Oysters Rockefeller to U.S. Presidents, countless celebrities, even the Duke and Duchess of Windsor during their famous visit during Carnival 1950. But up until now, you could say the famous dish hadn't really gotten its due.

On Tuesday the dish will officially join the National Day Calendar, which will proclaim Jan. 10 as National Oysters Rockefeller Day.



Yes, there is such a calendar and there really is a "day" for almost everything, from angel food cake (Oct. 10) and chocolate macaroons (June 3) to cold cuts (March 3) and ice cream sandwiches (Aug. 2), but up until now the famous New Orleans dish was not included on the list.

To mark the occasion, on Tuesday every Antoine's patron dining at the restaurant that day can receive a complimentary order of the original recipe dish for lunch and dinner.

MORE: Antoine's celebrates National Oysters Rockefeller Day with free oysters

"The Oysters Rockefeller recipe my great grandfather Jules created has stood the test of time and remains incredibly popular across the world," said Antoine's fifth-generation CEO and Proprietor Rick Blount in a statement. "We know Jules would be very happy that his contribution to the culinary realm is receiving its own special day and we look forward to officially celebrating his legacy and that of my entire family each year."

Antoine's management estimates having prepared Oysters Rockefeller more than 4.5 million times since its introduction.

The dish was invented in 1899 by Jules Alciatore, the son of the restaurant's namesake founder Antoine Alciatore.



The legend has it that he devised it as a replacement for snails, which were in short supply at the end of the 19th century. His recipe, which remains a closely guarded secret, combined a savory, buttery sauce with green vegetables (the restaurant maintains it is not spinach, as is widely believed). The dish produced such richness that he named it after one of the wealthiest men in the United States, John D. Rockefeller.



Antoine's, which celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2015, is the oldest restaurant in New Orleans and the oldest family-owned, continually operating restaurant in the United States.

(© 2017 WWL)