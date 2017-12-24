GREENSBORO, NC -- No matter how young, or how small, the holiday season is for everyone who believes. Nobody knows that better than St. Nick and that's why he stopped by Cone Health Women's Hospital on Christmas Eve to meet the tiniest of babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Santa posed for about a dozen photos with the babies as Mrs. Claus snapped the pics. Each child's parents will have a special Christmas memory even if their babies aren't home for the holidays.

Even though he is more accustom to deliveries of a different kind, Santa was still a pro calming even the fussy babies and putting some to sleep. He says it's something he looks forward to each and every year, almost as much as the milk and cookies you leave for him Christmas Eve night. It's the tenth year that Santa has visited Women's and he says he does it for his Mrs.

"This is a labor of love that I do for Mrs. Claus because she’s the baby person in the family. She loves taking the photos and she loves being around babies," he said. "So this is my Christmas gift to her and my Christmas gift to the community because, you know, seeing new life at the end of the Christmas season right before Christmas – it’s pretty special."

Babies ranged in age from a few hours old, to a few weeks old. Santa even snapped a photo with a NICU baby born at 24 weeks.

Santa said this hits close to home for him. In 1995 his youngest son was born and spent a few days in the NICU at Women's.

"So I have a real affinity for this group of nurses and this group of doctors," he said.

