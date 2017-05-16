TPG | Designing your Outdoor Living Space

SPONSORED CONTENT from THE PLANT GALLERY

KENNY RABALAIS, The Plant Gallery -- Once you have your formal landscape in place, it is time to move on to the outdoor living space. Creating the perfect outdoor living space in your backyard will add an entirely new dimension to your home. It will also allow you to truly enjoy the beautiful garden you have created.

Step 1: The first step to creating your perfect outdoor space is finding the right outdoor furniture for your area. You almost always want to choose weather-resistant fabrics that will help prevent mildew and mold from taking over your seating area. Aluminum framed material is great for keeping the rust away, and it is also lightweight and easy to move.



Step 2: Add décor. Decorating your outdoor space can be done in many different ways, from adding some stylish pillows to planting some greenery around the area to give it that great outdoor feel. Placing in an outdoor rug or pillows of your choice, is a great way to add color, patterns, and texture to your area. While adding these items will give you the comfortable feel you are looking for, adding in greenery will add the beauty that will take your outdoor space over the top. If you have a Pergola, consider growing a climbing vine to add protection from the sun and rain while also adding a great visual element.



Step 3: Light up the area. Outdoor lighting is one way to add a “wow” factor to your outdoor area. There are a couple of great ways to light up the area. You can use candles set in some great aluminum or bronze lanterns, or you can go with a beautiful chandelier under a covered area. Even having a fire pit for your outdoor space can create a more natural lighting aspect. Having a fire pit also means you can enjoy your outdoor living space on the few cold nights we have here in South Louisiana.



Step 4: Add the finishing touches. Once you have your area complete with lush greenery, comfortable refined furniture, and impeccable lighting, it is time to add the finishing touches that will make your space complete. Here at TPG we use fountains as the main focal point on most outdoor spaces. Adding a fountain can give you a sense of calming and listening to the water trickle down can be very peaceful. Another great item to add in an outdoor space to give it an artsy look is a finial. Finials can heighten your outdoor space and give you that eye catching piece that your guests will appreciate.

