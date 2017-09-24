James Beard event Oct. 6 features all-star N.O. chefs
A benefit for the James Beard Foundation on Oct. 6 raises money for scholarships for culinary students. Zach Engel from Shaya, Octavio Mantilla from Besh Restaurant Group & Liz Williams from SOFAB have details. Tickets at jamesbeard.org/events.
WWLTV 6:54 AM. CDT September 24, 2017
