James Beard event Oct. 6 features all-star N.O. chefs

A benefit for the James Beard Foundation on Oct. 6 raises money for scholarships for culinary students. Zach Engel from Shaya, Octavio Mantilla from Besh Restaurant Group & Liz Williams from SOFAB have details. Tickets at jamesbeard.org/events.

WWLTV 6:54 AM. CDT September 24, 2017

