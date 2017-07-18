July 17: Happy birthday & anniversary!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Scattered Storms With Heavy Rain TodayFeb 24, 2016, 9:02 a.m.
-
Person of interest sought in June's deadly Mid-City shootingJul 18, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
-
State police watchdog accused of abusing power to…Jul 17, 2017, 9:36 p.m.