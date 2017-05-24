Lance Armstrong, Anna Hansen engaged

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong and his partner Anna Hansen are tying the knot!
The Texas native posted a picture of the couple on Lake Austin to Instagram on May 23 with the caption “She said..... YES!!!!”
Armstrong has been with Hansen since 2008. The couple has two children together and Armstrong has three children from a previous marriage.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
