Lance Armstrong, Anna Hansen engaged

Steve Newton, KVUE 7:53 AM. CDT May 24, 2017

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong and his partner Anna Hansen are tying the knot!

The Texas native posted a picture of the couple on Lake Austin to Instagram on May 23 with the caption “She said..... YES!!!!”

 

She said..... YES!!!!

A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on

Armstrong has been with Hansen since 2008. The couple has two children together and Armstrong has three children from a previous marriage.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

