Lance Armstrong, Anna Hansen engaged

Instagram post announcing Lance Armstrong's engagement to Anna Hansen. (Photo: Lance Armstrong Instagram)

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong and his partner Anna Hansen are tying the knot!

The Texas native posted a picture of the couple on Lake Austin to Instagram on May 23 with the caption “She said..... YES!!!!”

She said..... YES!!!! A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on May 23, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Armstrong has been with Hansen since 2008. The couple has two children together and Armstrong has three children from a previous marriage.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

© 2017 KVUE-TV