PHOTOS: Super Blood Blood Moon from southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - Did you take a photo of the moon? Send it to us by messaging us on Facebook, mentioning @WWLTV on Twitter or emailing pressrelease@wwltv.com
#SuperBlueBloodMoon over St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans partially eclipsed #fullmoon #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2018 @theadvocateno @wwltv pic.twitter.com/3SNEKn6HJ0— Matthew Hinton (@MattHintonPhoto) January 31, 2018
© 2018 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs