Trinity Artist Series hosts annual patriotic music festival

The 17th annual Patriotic Music Festival at Trinity Episcopal Church honoring Independence Day featured the U.S. Marine concert Band, Ellis & Delfeayo Marsalis, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, and organizer Albinas Prizgintas, on the organ. July 2, 2017.

WWLTV 3:52 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

